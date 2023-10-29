DGCA To Conduct Preliminary Enquiry Against Its Official Facing Graft Allegations

Against Its Official Facing Graft Allegations | Photo: Representative Image

Aviation watchdog DGCA will conduct a preliminary enquiry against one of its senior officials for alleged corruption, and the future course of action will be decided after receiving the initial findings, according to a government official.

Following a complaint of alleged graft, the official has been transferred to another department in the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), the official added.

There were no official comments from the DGCA and the Civil Aviation Ministry on the issue.

The government official on Sunday said the preliminary enquiry will be conducted as per the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) norms against the official concerned. Depending on the initial findings, authorities will decide on having a detailed investigation into the matter, the official added.

As per reports, the official facing the corruption allegations was in the DGCA department handling flying training organisations