DGCA suspends GoAir pilots who landed flight after losing visual reference before touch down

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Thursday suspended two GoAir pilots who landed a Nagpur-Bengaluru flight on Novemeber 11 even as they lost the "visual reference" 50 feet before touch down, an official said.

The crew considered wrong visual reference as the centre line of the runway and consequently, manoeuvred the aircraft to the left of the runway at Bengaluru airport, he said, terming it a "serious" incident.

Therefore, after issuing a show cause notice to the captain as well as the co-pilot, the DGCA has suspended them for a period of six months and three months, respectively, from the date of the incident.

Earlier, on November 15, the aviation watchdog had summoned the two GoAir pilots. Pending investigation by GoAir and the regulator, the flight crew had been kept off flying duty.

The incident in question took place on November 11.