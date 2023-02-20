DGCA says 96% more Indians took domestic flights in Jan 2023

e-Paper Get App
Aircraft maker Boeing has also mentioned that air traffic in India has recovered to 98 per cent of pre-pandemic levels.

File/ Representative image
India is the world's fastest-growing aviation market and the country's carriers are on a growth path with almost 1,200 new aircraft in the pipeline. Air India has placed the largest ever airplane order at 840, and IndiGo also has 500 on order from Airbus, while Akasa has international ambitions. Amid these promising developments, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation has revealed that domestic Indian airlines carried 96 per cent more passengers in January 2023.

At 125.42 lakhs, the number of Indians who took domestic flights was almost twice as much as 64.08 lakhs in the same period last year. Aircraft maker Boeing has also mentioned that air traffic in India has recovered to 98 per cent of pre-pandemic levels, and is expected to surge further.

Despite incidents of flight delays as well as other glitches, airlines in India only received 418 complaints from passengers in January. This is a mere 0.33 per cent per 10,000 passengers that embarked on journeys within India. Apart from DGCA, ICRA has also mentioned that India's domestic air traffic clocked a 96 per cent surge.

Travel body IATA has also reported a recovery to 85 per cent of pre-pandemic air traffic in India.

