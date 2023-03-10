DGCA deregisters SpiceJet's 2 Boeing planes; shares go down by 1% | Image: SpiceJet (Representative)

Aviation watchdog Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) this month deregistered SpiceJet's two Boeing 737-800 planes and the no-frill carrier said both aircraft are being returned in the "most efficient manner consensually".

After this the shares of SpiceJet fell nearly 1 per cent to close at Rs 35.20 apiece on the BSE on Friday.

A SpiceJet spokesperson also told PTI that the return of the two aircraft will not impact its operations.

DGCA deregistered VT-SZK and VT-SYA on March 6 and 9, respectively, according to notices on the regulator's website.

Lessors and lenders under the Cape Town Convention can seek deregistration of a leased aircraft in case there is a default. These requests can be done under the Irrevocable De-registration and Export Request Authorisation (IDERA).

The SpiceJet spokesperson in a statement on Friday said, "While one of the aircraft is grounded for a long period and was to be returned earlier, the other is being returned due to certain engine issues with lessor. Both aircraft are being returned in the most efficient manner consensually. This will have no impact on our operations."

The number of aircraft in SpiceJet fleet could not be immediately ascertained.

Close to six Boeing 737 aircraft of the carrier were deregistered in August 2022.

Multi-fold profit

For the past many months the budget airline has been grappling with multiple headwinds, but on February 24, it posted a multi-fold rise in net profit to Rs 107 crore in the 2022 December quarter on the back of better performance in passenger and cargo businesses.

The carrier is also set to tap the Qualified Institutional Buyer (QIB) route to raise up to Rs 2,500 crore.

Acquisition

On February 27, the company announced that Carlyle Aviation Partners will acquire a 7.5 per cent stake in the airline by converting outstanding dues as well as snap up shareholding in the cargo business. This will help the airline trim its debt by USD 100 million.

With inputs from PTI