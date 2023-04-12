Deutsche Bank to purge its operations of Russian tech; 500 IT professionals to lose jobs

Facing global recession and inflation, India has continued to buy oil from Russia despite western sanctions against it over the war in Ukraine. But its European neighbours have been hit by an energy crisis after they cut off Russian gas, and businesses have been forced to make drastic changes.
As 1,000 global firms have pulled out of Russia, German lender Deutsche Bank is trying to end its dependence on Russian tech without major disruptions.
Conflict shakes up tech operations
To reduce risks, the 153-year-old bank is shutting down its IT centre in Russia, which involves laying off 500 professionals on its payroll.
They will be offered individual severance packages, as the entire staff will be let go in the next 6 months.
Hundreds of Russian IT experts have already been shifted by Deutsche Bank to Germany after it announced an end to Russian operations last year, following political and investor pressure.
The software technology centre in Russia is being shut down in compliance with Russian laws and with mutual agreement.
Russia's tech sector turmoil
Deutsche Bank, which was recently hit by a stock market rout due to the banking crisis, also wants to minimise disturbance in service due to the change.
Russia's tech sector has also been hit hard by the war, as sanctions scared more than one lakh engineers away from the country.
This number represents almost 10 per cent of Russia's IT workforce, and includes some that secured European Union visas and others who moved to Armenia or Georgia.
Over the years, tech talent has also fled Russia due to clashes with Putin's regime, including the founders of Telegram.