Deutsche Bank to purge its operations of Russian tech; 500 IT professionals to lose jobs

Twitter

Facing global recession and inflation, India has continued to buy oil from Russia despite western sanctions against it over the war in Ukraine. But its European neighbours have been hit by an energy crisis after they cut off Russian gas, and businesses have been forced to make drastic changes.

As 1,000 global firms have pulled out of Russia, German lender Deutsche Bank is trying to end its dependence on Russian tech without major disruptions.

Read Also Deutsche Bank shares fall amid concerns over global financial system

Conflict shakes up tech operations

To reduce risks, the 153-year-old bank is shutting down its IT centre in Russia, which involves laying off 500 professionals on its payroll.

They will be offered individual severance packages, as the entire staff will be let go in the next 6 months.

Hundreds of Russian IT experts have already been shifted by Deutsche Bank to Germany after it announced an end to Russian operations last year, following political and investor pressure.

The software technology centre in Russia is being shut down in compliance with Russian laws and with mutual agreement.

Read Also Ukraine's Deputy Foreign Minister urges India to help them end war with Russia

Russia's tech sector turmoil