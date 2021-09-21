Detel EV Easy Plus hits road today; price range of Rs 39,999 plus GST

Detel has announced that Detel EV Easy Plus, India’s best in class with 170MM Ground Clearance electric two-wheeler is all set to hit the road today at a price of Rs 39,999 plus GST. The high performance electric 2-wheeler will be available PAN India through the Detel India website.

The 2 wheeler EV manufacturer has curated a network of booking partners in different locations including Haryana, Delhi, and West UP. Accompanied by Detel Easy plus Roadside assistance, services, and insurance, Detel Easy Plus will be available for purchase with the EMI option as well. The Detel Easy plus can be charged on any 5 Ampere from anywhere and everywhere.

Dr. Yogesh Bhatia, Founder, Detel said “We aim to accelerate the process of EV adoption in India. Our second product also compliments the brand and reaffirms its value proposition which is the right combination of affordable price & quality technology for end customers. With EV day being just around the corner, it's an excellent opportunity for Detel Easy Plus to hit the road.”

It will be available in two color variants which include silver grey and metallic red.

