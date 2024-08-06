Despite Early Surge Markets Close In Red; Nifty Bank Falls Below 50,000 Mark

Markets End Day In Red | File

Despite making some tangible recovery in the early hours of the day's trade, the Indian indices closed on Tuesday, August 6, in red. The BSE Sensex decreased by 13.42 points or 0.21 per cent, ending the day at 78,745.98. Similarly, the NSE Nifty dropped by 63.05 points or 0.26 per cent to close at 23,992.55. Both indices made a slight recovery before going back to red ways.

Additionally, the Nifty Bank dropped by 343.80 points or 0.69 percent, falling below the 50k mark and tumbling to 49,748.30.

Major Gainers and Losers

Gainers: On the BSE tranche, at the time of writing, major gainers included Tech Mahindra, HCL and L&T with gains of over 1 per cent. With JSW Steel gaining over 2 per cent.

Losers: Amongst the losers, Mahindra and Mahindra, SBI, Airtel and Titan made gains of over 1 per cent.

Rupee: The Indian Rupee stood at 83.83 against the US dollar.

Asian Markets

The Asian markets recovered their previous day's losses, as the indices closed in green as well. Japan's Nikkei gained a massive 10.23 per cent or 3,217.04 points, closing at 34,675.46.

Another Tokoy-based index, TOPIX, closed at 2,434.21, gaining by 9.30 per cent or 207.06 points. Hang Seng also closed with a minor slump in its numbers, closing with a loss of 0.31 per cent or 51.02 points, at 16,647.34.

Shanghai-based SSE Composite gained 0.23 per cent or 6.59 points of its value and closed at 2,867.28. South Korea's KOSPI closed in green with gains of 3.30 per cent or 80.60 points, rising to 2,522.15.