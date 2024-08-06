 Despite Early Surge Markets Close In Red; Nifty Bank Falls Below 50,000 Mark
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessDespite Early Surge Markets Close In Red; Nifty Bank Falls Below 50,000 Mark

Despite Early Surge Markets Close In Red; Nifty Bank Falls Below 50,000 Mark

On the BSE tranche major gainers included Tech Mahindra, HCL and L&T with gains of over 1 per cent. With JSW Steel gaining over 2 per cent.

G R MukeshUpdated: Tuesday, August 06, 2024, 03:48 PM IST
article-image
Markets End Day In Red | File

Despite making some tangible recovery in the early hours of the day's trade, the Indian indices closed on Tuesday, August 6, in red. The BSE Sensex decreased by 13.42 points or 0.21 per cent, ending the day at 78,745.98. Similarly, the NSE Nifty dropped by 63.05 points or 0.26 per cent to close at 23,992.55. Both indices made a slight recovery before going back to red ways.

Additionally, the Nifty Bank dropped by 343.80 points or 0.69 percent, falling below the 50k mark and tumbling to 49,748.30.

Read Also
Raging Bull Returns After Bloodbath; Sensex Regains Over 900 Points, Nifty Gains Over 1%
article-image

Major Gainers and Losers

Gainers: On the BSE tranche, at the time of writing, major gainers included Tech Mahindra, HCL and L&T with gains of over 1 per cent. With JSW Steel gaining over 2 per cent.

Losers: Amongst the losers, Mahindra and Mahindra, SBI, Airtel and Titan made gains of over 1 per cent.

Rupee: The Indian Rupee stood at 83.83 against the US dollar.

Read Also
Ola Electric Mobility IPO Day 2: Fully Subscribed At 1.06x Amid Weak Market Sentiments
article-image
Read Also
133 Companies Along With Policybazar, Tata Power, TVS Motor & Raymond, To Post Q1 Financials Today...
article-image

Asian Markets

The Asian markets recovered their previous day's losses, as the indices closed in green as well. Japan's Nikkei gained a massive 10.23 per cent or 3,217.04 points, closing at 34,675.46.

Another Tokoy-based index, TOPIX, closed at 2,434.21, gaining by 9.30 per cent or 207.06 points. Hang Seng also closed with a minor slump in its numbers, closing with a loss of 0.31 per cent or 51.02 points, at 16,647.34.

Shanghai-based SSE Composite gained 0.23 per cent or 6.59 points of its value and closed at 2,867.28. South Korea's KOSPI closed in green with gains of 3.30 per cent or 80.60 points, rising to 2,522.15.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MG Motor India Debuts Advanced EV Ecosystem Initiatives at DriEV.Bharat

MG Motor India Debuts Advanced EV Ecosystem Initiatives at DriEV.Bharat

TVS Motor Q1 Earnings: Profit Rises 6% To ₹461 Crore; Total Income At ₹10,448 Crore

TVS Motor Q1 Earnings: Profit Rises 6% To ₹461 Crore; Total Income At ₹10,448 Crore

RBI Starts Deliberations On Monetary Policy Amid Expectations Of Status Quo On Interest Rate

RBI Starts Deliberations On Monetary Policy Amid Expectations Of Status Quo On Interest Rate

Neeraj Chopra Net Worth: Golden Boy With A Glittering Fortune Of Around ₹37,00,00,000; Check Out...

Neeraj Chopra Net Worth: Golden Boy With A Glittering Fortune Of Around ₹37,00,00,000; Check Out...

Despite Early Surge Markets Close In Red; Nifty Bank Falls Below 50,000 Mark

Despite Early Surge Markets Close In Red; Nifty Bank Falls Below 50,000 Mark