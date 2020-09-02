Despite -23.9% GDP growth, here's why Anand Mahindra is optimistic about revival

National Statistical Office revealed that India's GDP growth slumped 23.9% in the quarter ending June in the financial year 2020-21. The slump in the growth rate was attributed to the coronavirus pandemic and the consequent lockdown in the country to curb the spread of virus.

Several businesses amid the pandemic were forced to put on hold their operations which in turn lead to either shutting down of businesses or incurring enormous losses or both. Plight of migrant workers in something we have seen everyday.

And now, as the cases continue to surge in the country, daily wage earners, small businesses, migrant workers still face the brunt of the pandemic. All of this still affects the economy as a whole.