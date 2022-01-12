DERC turns down city discoms' request to relinquish 98 MW power allocation

The power regulator DERC has turned down city discoms' request to allow them to relinquish 98 Mega Watt of power allocation from three generation plants of NTPC, according to reports.

The three discoms BRPL, BYPL and TPDDL had through Delhi government last year sought reallocation of 98 MW of power from NTPC power plants.-

The average power purchase cost of Delhi is higher as compared to many other states due to higher allocation from the costly power plants, the report said.

The role of DERC is to regulate power purchase and procurement process of the transmission utilities and distribution utilities.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published on: Wednesday, January 12, 2022, 08:46 PM IST