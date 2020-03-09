Depositors' money safe; woes based on flawed analysis: RBI

Allaying concerns raised by many after Yes Bank fiasco, the Reserve Bank on Sunday reiterated that depositors' money is safe and it is closely monitoring all banks.

The RBI further said that concerns about the safety of deposits in banks are based on a flawed analysis.

"Concern has been raised in certain sections of media about safety of deposits of certain banks. This concern is based on analysis which is flawed. Solvency of banks is internationally based on Capital to Risk Weighted Assets (CRAR) and not on market cap," the central bank said in a tweet.

"RBI closely monitors all the banks and hereby assures all depositors that there is no such concern of safety of their deposits in any bank," its second tweet said.