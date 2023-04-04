Deposit PPF contribution before April 5 for higher interest rates, here's why

Public Provident Fund deposits have gone up by more than 134 per cent in a decade, and high interest as well as tax deductions add to its popularity. A safe long-term investment that guarantees healthy returns and facilitates loans against deposits, is also advisable in volatile times.

To avoid losing out on higher interest payouts, investors have been urged to make their PPF deposits before April 5.

Make the most of your savings

Depositing money in PPF before the date can fetch higher returns, as the interest is calculated based on the lowest amount at the end of the fifth day of every month.

This is why lump sum investments should be deposited into PPF accounts before the fifth day of the new financial year.

Although interest is calculated every month, it is credited annually, on a maximum deposit of Rs 1.5 lakh.

What attracts higher payouts?

If investors deposit the money before the fifth day of April, the interest calculated will be for 12 months.

But if they make the PPF investment later, they will only get the interest rate for 11 months, and lose out on a significant sum.

Making the timely deposit into provident funds, will also lead to a higher interest amount, which will be tax-exempt, leading to better savings.