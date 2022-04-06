Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying launches One Health pilot project in Uttarakhand

The Department of Animal Husbandry & Dairying (DAHD), Government of India has initiated the launch of a pilot project in the state of Uttarakhand to implement the One Health Framework by One Health Support Unit.

The key objective of the Unit is to develop a national One Health roadmap based on the learnings of the pilot project implementation. Inter-ministerial One Health committee under the chairmanship of Principal Scientific Adviser to the Government of India has been established to lead the implementation of the One Health Support Unit. A Project Steering Committee (PSC) is constituted under the chairmanship of Secretary (AHD), GoI involving representatives from Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, ICAR, civil societies, international development organizations and field practitioners, it said in a statement.

Based on the recommendations of PSC, State and district level one health committees need to be constituted by involving competent authorities from health, animal husbandry and environment ministries. Some of the key activities to be undertaken as part of the pilot project include institutionalizing the mechanism for data collection on disease outbreaks, prevalence, management, and development of targeted surveillance plan, integrating network of laboratories, developing and implementing communication strategy across sectors and integration of the data with the digital architecture of the National Digital Livestock Mission.

The pilot project in Uttarakhand was launched by Atul Chaturvedi, Secretary, Department of Animal Husbandry & Dairying, Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Government of India.

Addressing the launch of the pilot project, Atul Chaturvedi, Secretary, Department of Animal Husbandry & Dairying said, “The “One Health India” program initiated by the Department will work with stakeholders from various sectors to improve livestock health, human health, wildlife health, and environmental health through technology and finance. The pilot in Uttarakhand will support the creation of the One Health Framework for India and help build strong social infrastructure that supports the health of the people and the planet. We look forward to co-ordinated engagement among all stakeholders for the successful implementation of the pilot.”

Dr. Praveen Malik, Animal Husbandry Commissioner, said, “Six interventions have been planned for the implementation of the pilot. The interventions will cover institutionalization and operationalization aspects for better coordination amongst different relevant sectors. With the support of the state departments and all stakeholders, we look forward to the successful implementation of the pilot.”

Addressing the implementation of the One Health programme in Uttarakhand, Alkesh Wadhwani, Director, Poverty Alleviation, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation India says, “The One Health approach is key in ensuring sustainable development as it addresses interdependencies among people and the planet.”

Published on: Wednesday, April 06, 2022, 07:27 PM IST