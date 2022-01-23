Demand for office space up 50% in 2021 led by startups, tech cos: Colliers

Demand for office space in Delhi NCR region gone up by 50 per cent year-on-year in 2021, due to strong absorptions by startups and technology firms, according to global real estate consultancy firm Colliers.

Real estate consultancy firm Colliers stated that the total absorption in the office space segment was 6.3 million square feet In 2021.

"Gurugram led the leasing activity accounting for 64 per cent share in overall transactions," it added.

Colliers, a Nasdaq-listed company, is a professional consultancy firm which provides advice to real estate occupiers, owners and investors with operations in 67 countries.

"Co-working transactions will continue to be the preference for Occupiers throughout 2022 until there is an end to the uncertain environment created due to the pandemic," said Bhupindra Singh, Managing Director, Regional Tenant Representation and Office Services, North India, Colliers.

(With inputs from IANS)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday, January 23, 2022, 05:37 PM IST