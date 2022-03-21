Demand for jobs in BFSI has spurred beyond pre-pandemic levels: Survey

The swift adoption of digital payments and use of ever-evolving technologies such as AI, ML, and blockchain have largely enabled the growth of the Banking and Financial sector in India.

Data from the online recruiting platform Monster.com indicates that the Indian BFSI industry has witnessed an optimistic year-on-year growth of 27 percent in February 2022 as compared to the previous year. This is a promising growth pattern given that the industry reflected a 26 percent de-growth last year (Feb 2020 vs Feb 2021), it said in a statement.

With the increased adoption of digitization and new-age tech, which essentially paved the way for recovery in the industry, recruiters in Banking and Finance industry are on the lookout for professionals adept in technical and analytical skills.

The demand for BFSI professionals has seen an uptrend with finance-related roles taking up nearly 8 percent of total jobs on the platform, as per Monster data. Financial Statements, Credit operations, Analytical skills, Wealth management, Investment banking, Internal Audit, and Cybersecurity are some of the top skills in demand in the industry today.

Given the continuous revival and growth of the BFSI industry in India and the spike in demand for professionals in the field, Monster.com has launched Finrise 3.0, a mega virtual career fair exclusively for Finance & Allied professionals. Monster aims to bridge the talent gap in the BFSI industry connecting the most sought-after recruiters in the Indian financial universe with a pool of highly skilled finance professionals.

Sekhar Garisa, CEO, Monster.com, a Quess company, said, “The burgeoning demand for skilled talent in the Banking and Finance industry today is clearer than ever, and we expect these numbers to grow further given the vast innovations in the space. Recruiters are on the hunt for talent adept in new age skills and there is no going back for this industry that has efficiently adapted to the challenges posed by the pandemic over the past two years. In light of this bolstering growth, we have launched Finrise 3.0 by Monster, a virtual career fair for Finance professionals, in an effort to connect top financial companies in the country with a pool of talent adept with digital-ready skills.”

Published on: Monday, March 21, 2022, 02:54 PM IST