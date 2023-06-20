 Delta Corp Re-Appoints Ashish Kapadia As Managing Director Of The Company
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessDelta Corp Re-Appoints Ashish Kapadia As Managing Director Of The Company

Delta Corp Re-Appoints Ashish Kapadia As Managing Director Of The Company

Kapadia has been Managing Director of Delta Corp Limited since April 2009.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, June 20, 2023, 11:33 AM IST
article-image
Delta Corp Re-Appoints Ashish Kapadia As Managing Director Of The Company |

Delta Corp has Re-appointed Ashish Kapadia as Managing Director of the Company for a period of 5 years commencing from 27th April, 2024 and ending on 26th April, 2029 subject to approval of shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM), the company announced today through an exchange filing.

Kapadia has been Managing Director of Delta Corp Limited since April 2009. He holds a bachelor’s degree in commerce from Madurai Kamaraj University. Under his leadership the company has grown manifold. He has significant experience across sectors such as gaming, hospitality, real estate, paints, textiles, financial services and civil aviation.

Delta Corp shares

The shares of Delta Corp on Tuesday at 11:27 am IST were at Rs 246.05, down by 1.07 percent.

Read Also
Delta Corp allots stock options to employees
article-image
Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

STL Prepared For Cost-Efficient MTCTE Testing Of Optical Fibre Products

STL Prepared For Cost-Efficient MTCTE Testing Of Optical Fibre Products

HDFC AMC Shares Surge 9% After 10.2% Equity Change Hands; Abrdn Likely Seller

HDFC AMC Shares Surge 9% After 10.2% Equity Change Hands; Abrdn Likely Seller

ICICI Bank Allots 1,65,242 Equity Shares To Employees As Stock Option

ICICI Bank Allots 1,65,242 Equity Shares To Employees As Stock Option

Delta Corp Re-Appoints Ashish Kapadia As Managing Director Of The Company

Delta Corp Re-Appoints Ashish Kapadia As Managing Director Of The Company

HDFC Bank Allots 25.18 Lakh Shares To Employees As Stock Options

HDFC Bank Allots 25.18 Lakh Shares To Employees As Stock Options