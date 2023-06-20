Delta Corp Re-Appoints Ashish Kapadia As Managing Director Of The Company |

Delta Corp has Re-appointed Ashish Kapadia as Managing Director of the Company for a period of 5 years commencing from 27th April, 2024 and ending on 26th April, 2029 subject to approval of shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM), the company announced today through an exchange filing.

Kapadia has been Managing Director of Delta Corp Limited since April 2009. He holds a bachelor’s degree in commerce from Madurai Kamaraj University. Under his leadership the company has grown manifold. He has significant experience across sectors such as gaming, hospitality, real estate, paints, textiles, financial services and civil aviation.

Delta Corp shares

The shares of Delta Corp on Tuesday at 11:27 am IST were at Rs 246.05, down by 1.07 percent.