 Delta Corp allots stock options to employees
The company's Board of Directors approved the allocation under the Delta Employees Stock Appreciation Rights Plan 2019.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, March 20, 2023, 06:04 PM IST
Delta Corp Limited on Monday allotted 1,09,502 shares to employees as stock options. The company's Board of Directors approved the allocation under the Delta Employees Stock Appreciation Rights Plan 2019.

After the allocation the company's share capital increased to 26,75,97,597 equity shares worth Rs 1 each.

Delta Corp shares

Shares of Delta Corp Limited on Monday closed at Rs 194, down by 2.46 per cent.

Federal Bank allots 1,42,954 shares under ESOS scheme
