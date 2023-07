Delta Corp Allots 1,75,500 Equity Shares As Employee Stock Options | File Photo

Delta Corp on Monday announced the allotment of 1,75,00 equity shares to employees as stock option under Employee Stock Option Scheme 2009, the company announced through an exchange filing.

With this allotment, the paid-up equity share capital of the company has accordingly increased from 26,75,95,597 Equity Shares of Rs 1 each to 26,77,71,097 Equity Shares of Rs 1 each.

Delta Corp Shares

The shares of Delta Corp on Monday at 12:07 pm IST were at Rs 251.80, down by 0.85 percent.