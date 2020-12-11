Deloitte to double workforce in India over next 2-3 years, says Global CEO

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, as businesses remained shut and people stayed home, there had been concern about rising unemployment rates. And while the lifting of lockdowns have improved the situation somewhat, there is a long way to go. Against this backdrop, news of companies looking to hire come as a welcome surprise.
Professional services firm Deloitte recently made headlines after announcing that it will double its workforce in India over the next two or three years. Currently the company has around 55,000 employees in the country.
"India has a lot going for it...and It has proven that in the service sector, it has the talent, ability to dominate globally,"Global CEO Punit Renjen can be heard saying in a video that was recently uploaded to the company's Twitter handle.
Deloitte as an entity, he said, is "betting big on India". Renjen said that he had met a commitment to double the workforce, "or maybe even greater than that", when he had met Prime Minister Modi prior to the pandemic. He cited the Indian talent pool as well as the "democratic norms" that prevail in the country.
Speaking at the 18th edition of Hindustan Times Leadership Summit on Thursday, Renjen had said that this was an "Indian century". Many companies, he said were bullish about India. "India aspires to be a $5 trillion economy. We are certainly fully on board with that notion. I think it is an opportunity for India to get some of the supply chain to relocate to India," he said.
Renjen also said that the company would make efforts to "give back" to the community. As such, Deloitte is committed to taking 10 million women and girls out of poverty through education.
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)