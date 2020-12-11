Deloitte to double workforce in India over next 2-3 years, says Global CEO

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, as businesses remained shut and people stayed home, there had been concern about rising unemployment rates. And while the lifting of lockdowns have improved the situation somewhat, there is a long way to go. Against this backdrop, news of companies looking to hire come as a welcome surprise.

Professional services firm Deloitte recently made headlines after announcing that it will double its workforce in India over the next two or three years. Currently the company has around 55,000 employees in the country.