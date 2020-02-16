Deloitte stops non-audit services to public interest entities in India

Auditing major Deloitte Haskins & Sells and its network firms in India will no longer offer non-audit services to public interest entities that they audit in the country, the company said on Sunday.

The announcement by Deloitte comes days after another audit firm Price Waterhouse Network of Firms in India said they will no longer provide non-audit services to their audit clients that are governed by the National Financial Reporting Authority (NFRA).

In a statement, Deloitte said this voluntary action is in the spirit of self-regulation and extends beyond non-audit services permissible under prevailing rules and regulations in India.