Deliveroo set up new engineering centre in India; largest technology hub outside UK

Deliveroo, a global food delivery company operating across Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia, today announced the launch of its India Engineering Centre in Hyderabad.

Deliveroo's multi-year plan is to expand its engineering capabilities with a new team that will be focused on delivering superior experiences for Deliveroo customers, restaurant and grocery partners and delivery riders, and building highly scalable, reliable and innovative next-generation products for its worldwide operations, it said in a press release.

The Engineering Centre in Hyderabad will be a core part of Deliveroo's central technology organisation.

Engineers being recruited

The company has already started recruiting and plans to employ over 150 engineers in India from the fields of analytics, platforms, automation and machine learning by the end of 2022. The Engineering Centre will be Deliveroo's largest technology hub outside the United Kingdom, where the company is headquartered. The teams of engineers at the Centre will work on expediting software engineering and development across the fields of mobile apps, Cloud Computing, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), Robotic Process Automation (RPA) and Data Analytics.

Devesh Mishra, Chief Product and Technology Officer, Deliveroo, said: "Some of the world's leading tech talent is based in India, which is why we are so excited to start recruiting in Hyderabad. We know in India there are engineers able to tackle some of the most challenging problems in tech, to innovate in a fast-paced environment and to combine experience and expertise with an entrepreneurial mindset. The work we do in India will have a global impact, helping Deliveroo to scale while being at the forefront of change in its sector. This is a massive opportunity for software engineers, data scientists, machine learning and artificial intelligence engineers to work on some of the toughest challenges in engineering."

To foster meaningful integration between the UK and India-based tech teams, Deliveroo will enable its UK technology team members to spend time in India to help with onboarding and knowledge-sharing.

(With ANI inputs)

Published on: Thursday, March 10, 2022, 09:47 AM IST