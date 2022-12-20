Delhivery to strengthen its services after acquiring Pune-based logistics firm Algorhythm

Representative image | Photo credit: IANS

Logistics firm Delhivery on Tuesday announced that it will acquire Pune-based supply chain solutions provider Algorhythm Tech to strengthen its offerings in this space.

Post completion of the transaction, which is expected to be completed by next month, Algorhythm Tech will operate as a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company, Delhivery Ltd said, without disclosing the deal size.

Set up in 2003, Algorhythm offers end-to-end supply chain planning and execution products to clients to various sectors, such as FMCG, pharma, steel, auto and telecom.

Delhivery's supply chain solutions business comprises its warehousing, transportation operations, infrastructure, network and technology, which enables it to provide comprehensive and integrated logistics solutions, the company said.

"Given that technology has and continues to be our core business differentiator, Algorhythm SCM software products will enhance our supply chain solutions offering and also drive cost optimisation in service delivery," said Sandeep Kumar Barasia, Executive Director and Chief Business Officer at Delhivery Ltd.