Delhivery allots 49,400 stocks to employees as stock options

The shares were allotted under the Delhivery Employees Stock Option Plan 2012.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, April 01, 2023, 04:21 PM IST
Delhivery allots 49,400 stocks to employees as stock options | Image: Delhivery (Representative)

Delhivery Limited's Nomination and Remuneration Committee approved allotment of 49,400 stocks to employees as ESOPs, the company announced through an exchange filing. The shares were allotted under the Delhivery Employees Stock Option Plan 2012.

The options shall vest over a period of 4 years and can be exercised any time after the respective date of vesting till an employee continues in the employment of the Company.

Delhivery shares

The shares of Delhivery on Friday closed at Rs 329.70, up by 0.84 per cent.

article-image

