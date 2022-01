Delhi traders urge govt to lift weekend COVID-19 restrictions to run market: CAIT Survey

In overwhelming majority of traders in the national capital are in favor of lifting the COVID-19 restrictions and opening the markets on all weekdays, found a survey conducted by the Confederation of All India Traders.

The traders' body stated that it has also sent a letter to the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi Anil Baijal, demanding relaxation in the COVID-19 restrictions in the national capital.

''The continuing COVID-19 restrictions in the nation's capital Delhi at a time when the positivity rate is declining each day has antagonized Delhi traders to a great extent,'' CAIT said.

The impromptu online survey was conducted by CAIT on Friday and Saturday, asking traders whether COVID-19 restrictions should continue in Delhi.

Most of the traders in the survey have demanded to free the markets from COVID-19 restrictions, the survey revealed.

The trader's body has suggested in a letter to Baijal that the odd-even system has not only proved to be a failure in Delhi but has also caused more trouble to the consumers.

In this context, the odd-even and weekly lock-down should be removed and more emphasis should be put on the strict implementation of COVID-19 protocols, CAIT added.

It has suggested that the working hours of markets should be changed from 10 am to 5 pm, while hotels and restaurants should be allowed to open with 50 percent capacity as given to private offices.

CAIT in the survey said about 96 percent of traders have opined to open the market on weekdays while 97 percent of traders have insisted on strict adherence to COVID-19 safety rules, it said.

(With inputs from PTI)

