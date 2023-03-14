 Delhi Police partners with Truecaller to verify official numbers and prevent scams
Delhi Police partners with Truecaller to verify official numbers and prevent scams

Truecaller had also worked with the authorities during the pandemic, by identifying unverified numbers used for scams under the pretext of selling oxygen and medicines.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, March 14, 2023, 01:26 PM IST
The number of spam reports appearing alongside a number on Truecaller usually allows people to identify calls offering loans and credit cards. Phishing scams involve fraudsters calling victims posing as representatives of banks or message them using the guise of power companies. After raising awareness about such dubious schemes, now Delhi Police has inked an MoU with Truecaller to alert people about shady callers.

Countering the influence of scammers with blue ticks

By helping people identify verified numbers in the national capital, Delhi Police and Truecaller will protect people from scammers using government agencies as a cover. Cyber fraud will be repelled using a government directory, which will also have the numbers of Delhi Police representatives. Truecaller had also worked with the authorities during the pandemic, by identifying unverified numbers used for scams under the pretext of selling oxygen and medicines.

Fraudsters using digital disguise

People are easily intimidated if they get a call from any government agency, and con artists use this fear to extort money. These criminals even use pictures of high-ranking officials on their WhatsApp profiles to convince unsuspecting victims. Apart from a green badge and blue tick, Delhi Police numbers will also come with a government tag to show that they are user-verified.

Users will also be able to see a list of numbers used for harassment and blackmailing, which have been provided by Delhi Police to Truecaller. In an age when people make it a point to identify verified profiles of celebrities and influencers on social media, authenticating government numbers is crucial for avoiding scams.

