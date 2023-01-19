Delhi Metro approaches centre, state to raise Rs 7,131 cr for paying Anil Ambani's Reliance Infra

PTI

Reliance Infrastructure is the only Anil Ambani firm which hasn't filed for bankruptcy, while the rest of his empire crumbled. Amid a pall of gloom, the firm won a small victory against the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation, in the form of a Rs 7,131 crore compensation, for its subsidiary the Delhi Airport Metro Express. But now the Delhi Metro Rail Corp has approached the central government as well as and Delhi government, for an interest-free loan to pay the amoung awarded to Reliance Infra.

Read Also Reliance Power allots 228.5 mln shares to Reliance Infra

It tried to raise money via the equity capital route, but the Delhi government refused to subscribe to it. Now it has approached both shareholders, the centre and the state, to contribute an equal share of the total awarded amount as debt.

The amount was awarded to the Delhi Airport Metro Express in 2017, after it claimed that operating trains on the airport line was not viable since viaducts made by Delhi Metro Rail had structural defects.

Read Also Relief for Anil Ambani in black money case, Bombay HC bars tax department from acting against him

Taking note of Delhi Metro's submission, that the Attorney General for India R. Venkataramani wasn't available due to personal issues, the high court listed the matter for a hearing on January 31.

(If you have a story, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here.)

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)