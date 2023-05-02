Delhi Liquor Policy Case: AAP MP Raghav Chadha named in ED's 2nd supplementary chargesheet

AAP MP Raghav Chadha | Photo: ANI

AAP leader Raghav Chadha was named in ED's second supplementary chargesheet in the Delhi Liquor Policy case. According to the chargesheet, it was Manish Sisodia's PA C Arvind who had named him in his statement. However Chadha has not be named as an accused.

The chargesheet stated that a meeting was held between Raghav Chadha, Excise Commissioner of Punjab, Excise Officer and Vijay Nair at the then Deputy CM Manish Sisodia's residence. The chargesheet further states that Vijay Nair had arranged Zoom calls with Arun Pillari, Buchi Babu and Abhishek Boinapalli.

Two leaders Manish Sisodia and Satyendra Jain were already named in the chargesheet.

Sisodia is in jail for his involvement in the alleged Delhi excise policy case and Delhi court on Saturday extended his judicial custody till May 8. The same court on Friday had dismissed Sisodia's bail plea saying that economic offences have serious repercussions on the people and society and there is proof of his involvement.

ED had arrested Sisodia on March 9 after the CBI arrested him for corruption allegations for the framing and implementation of the excise policy of the National Capacity Territory of Delhi.