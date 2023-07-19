Delhi HC Finds Charges of Fraud Against SpiceJet CMD Ajay Singh In Share Transfer | ANI

On Wednesday, while hearing bail plea by Ajay Singh, SpiceJet Chairman and Managing Director (CMD), the Delhi High court finds that the charges against him on fraud in shares transfer agreement were serious in nature, according to media reports.

The case heard by Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma asked the two parties to settle the matter.

Senior Advocate Sidharth Luthra appeared in the court for Singh and informed that he will explore more options for settlement with the opposite party and will soon hold discussions.

Accordingly, the court adjourned the matter to August 8.

The case pertained to the transfer of shares of the low-cost airline to certain individuals.

A Delhi businessman had moved the court alleging that he had paid 1 million rupees to buy 1 million shares of SpiceJet, but Singh did not transfer the shares, and the delivery instruction slips handed over to him were outdated and invalid.

Spicejet Shares

The shares of SpiceJet on Wednesday at 3:19 pm IST were at ₹29.75, down by 1.40 percent.

The shares fell as Delhi HC found charges against SpiceJet CMD Ajay Singh serious in nature.

Read Also SpiceJet To Get ₹500 Crore From Promoter Ajay Singh

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)