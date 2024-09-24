Delhi Airport: DIAL Issues Tender For Air Train For Terminal Connectivity

New Delhi Airport Terminal 1 |

Delhi airport operator DIAL plans to introduce air train to provide seamless connectivity for passengers between Terminal 1 and the two other terminals at the airport.

The Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA), operated by the Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL), is the country's busiest airport and has three terminals -- T1, T2 and T3.

There are plans to implement "an elevated cum at-grade Automated People Mover (APM) System" at the airport on design, build, finance, operate and transfer model, according to DIAL.

A tender has been issued regarding APM or air train.

"APM system is intended to provide reliable, fast and seamless connectivity between Terminal-1 and Terminal-3/2 spanning route length of around 7.7 km via aerocity and cargo city.

"In addition to providing required connectivity between terminals, APM system will enhance passenger convenience, improve ASQ score and reduce carbon footprint," as per details available on the airport's website.

Specific details about bidding deadline and eligibility criteria for the entities with respect to implementing the APM could not be immediately ascertained.

T1 is slightly away from T2 and T3. Currently, passengers travel between the terminals by road. The new T1 became operational on August 17.