Deepak Fertilisers Q3 profit doubles to Rs 181 cr, net revenue up

Deepak Fertilisers and Petrochemicals Corporation Ltd (DFPCL) posted nearly two-fold rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 180.61 crore for the third quarter of 2021-22.

The company's net revenue surged to Rs 1,972.79 crore during October-December period of 2021-22.

The company said that the revenue from its chemicals business increased to Rs 1,181.78 crore during the quarter, while revenue from the fertilizer business rose to Rs 769.44 crore.

''During the quarter, net profits doubled owing to significant margin expansion in the chemicals segment, whilst the fertilizer segment faced challenges due to uncertainties around raw material availability and costs,'' Chairman and Managing Director Sailesh C Mehta said.

(With inputs from PTI)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, January 28, 2022, 05:17 PM IST