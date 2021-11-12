Deepak Fertilisers Q2 results: Net profit up 16% at Rs 93 cr on higher income

Deepak Fertilisers and Petrochemicals Corporation Ltd on Friday reported a 16 per cent jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 93.33 crore in the second quarter ended September, mainly due to higher income.

The Pune-based company had posted a net profit of Rs 80.55 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal, according to a regulatory filing. Net income in the second quarter of FY22 increased to Rs 1,803.93 crore from Rs 1,418.47 crore in the year-ago period.

Expenses in the reported quarter remained higher at Rs 1,669 crore as against Rs 1,306.42 crore in Q2 of FY21.

The company had issued 1.24 crore shares for Rs 410 apiece through the Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP) route on October 22. Shares of the company closed 0.09 per cent lower at Rs 396.75 apiece on BSE.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published on: Friday, November 12, 2021, 05:06 PM IST