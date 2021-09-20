Deep Vision raises $35 mn Series B funding led by Tiger Global for Edge AI Computing

Deep Vision, Inc., the developers of an AI processor and comprehensive software development suite for edge computing applications, today announced that it received $35 million in an oversubscribed Series B financing round, led by Tiger Global.

When combined with its existing revenue streams, the funding proceeds will help Deep Vision expand the capabilities of its AI processor and software tools and support its rapidly growing customer base.

Tiger Global is joined by Series A investors Exfinity Venture Partners, SiliconMotion, and Western Digital, which are also rejoining in the latest round of financing.

Ravi Annavajjhala, Deep Vision’s Chief Executive Officersaid, “We will now be able to significantly fortify our efforts to continue designing and building the world's most power- and price-efficient AI inference platform as well as flawless software development tools.”

Sree Reddy, Deep Vision’s VP of Engineering. “Deep Vision’s leadership position in the Edge AI space is the result of cutting-edge research developed at Stanford as well as the cross-border collaboration between the US and India teams.”

“We believe that the company is positioned for a long runway ahead, with a unique AI processor that combines innovative software and silicon architecture for edge computing,” said Scott Shleifer, Partner, Tiger Global.

"One of the Exfinity Venture Partners’ core funding theses is to back companies leveraging skill and scale in the fertile Indo-US tech corridor, particularly in the deep tech domain from early stages,” said Chinnu Senthilkumar, General Partner & CTO, Exfinity Venture Partners. “Deep Vision is a testament to this, as their execution demonstrates India's semiconductor chip designers' potential in building cutting edge AI silicon chips and expediting India's path to achieve self-reliance in chip manufacturing and the emerging semiconductor ecosystem."

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, September 20, 2021, 03:20 PM IST