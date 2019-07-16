Decline in exports reflects sluggish global economic conditions: FIEO

New Delhi: The contraction in the country's exports in June is a reflection of sluggish global demand and rising tariff war, exporters body FIEO said Monday. Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO) President Sharad Kumar Saraf said that softening of crude and steel prices also pulled down exports. "Such a de-growth in exports is a reflection of sluggish global demand and rising tariff war," he said in a statement.

Only 9 out of 30 major product groups were in positive territory during June, including some plantation and agri sector, iron ore, pharma, electronic goods and jute manufacturing, he said. Rest all major sectors, including almost all labour-intensive segments, were in the negative zone in June, Saraf said.

"Domestic issues including access to credit, cost of credit especially for merchant exporters, interest equalization support to all agri exports, benefits on sales to foreign tourists and quick refund of GST should be seriously looked into," he added.

India's exports have entered negative zone after a gap of eight months recording a decline of 9.71 per cent to USD 25.01 billion in June, according to the government data.