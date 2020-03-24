Debit card withdrawal from ATMs made free of charges amid coronavirus outbreak in India

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday announced that for the next three months there would be no debit card cash withdrawal fee when using any bank's ATM.

The Finance Minister added that there would be no minimum balance requirement fee for bank accounts at this time.

Bank charges have been reduced for digital trade transactions for all trade finance consumers, Sitharaman announced.

Speaking at a video-based press conference, Sitharaman also announced that the last date for filing income tax returns for FY19 had been extended from March 31 to the last date of June. Additionally, the last date for filing GST and Composition returns for March, April and May 2020 has also been extended till June 30th.