Debashis Chatterjee appointed new Mindtree CEO

Mumbai: Indian software major Mindtree announced appointing former Cognizant honcho Debashis Chatterjee as its Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Managing Director (MD).

"Chatterjee has been inducted into the board of directors with a mandate to lead Mindtree into its next phase of growth," said the city-based IT consulting firm in a statement here. Prior to joining Mindtree, Chatterjee was President of the US-based Cognizant's global delivery, and the global leader for its digital systems and technology practice.

"Chatterjee's diverse experience and client focussed approach will take Mindtree to its next level of growth and create value for all stakeholders," said Larson & Toubro (L&T) group Chairman A.M. Naik in the statement. L&T is Mindtree's Mumbai-based parent firm). Chatterjee donned for 22 years at Cognizant.