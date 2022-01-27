DCM Shriram Foundation gives solar lanterns to school children in Hardoi district, UP

DCM Shriram Foundation, the philanthropic arm of DCM Shriram Ltd., distributed 300-plus solar lanterns to primary school children in Loni and Nagla Bhagwan villages of Hardoi district of Uttar Pradesh.

DCM Shriram Foundation runs a primary school education program called ‘Khusali Shiksha’’ with its implementation partner Pratham Education Foundation in Hardoi and Lakhimpur districts of Uttar Pradesh. Under this initiative, the employees of DCM Shriram Ltd donated solar lanterns as a part of its employee volunteering programme-‘WeVolunteer’.

The lanterns will enable children to study at home in the absence of electricity, said DCM. DonateKart helped DCM Shriram Foundation in implementing this campaign. Shashank Yadav (ABSA) from the Education Department along with Kuldip Singh, Unit Head, DCM Shriram Ltd, Sugar Loni Unit, distributed the solar lanterns.

Donatekart facilitated the contribution of these solar lanterns which aim to work as enablers in supporting education and learning continuity for thousands of children in the pandemic, especially since these children from remote areas lack the resources to continue their education at home. These solar lanterns will bridge this gap and help illuminate their academic lives.

Published on: Thursday, January 27, 2022, 04:44 PM IST