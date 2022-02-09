DCB Bank Q3 profit declines by 22% to Rs 75.37 cr; shares down

DCB Bank reported a 22 per cent decline in its net profit to Rs 75.37 crore for the quarter ended in December 2021.

The bank said that the total income during the October-December quarter of FY22 also fell to Rs 996.42 crore, as against Rs 1,025.98 crore in the same period of FY21, DCB Bank said in a regulatory filing.

The asset quality of the bank deteriorated as gross non-performing assets rose to 4.73 per cent of the gross advances at end of December 2021 as against 1.96 per cent in the year-ago period.

Net NPAs ballooned to 2.52 per cent at December-end from 0.59 per cent a year ago but were down sequentially from 2.63 per cent at September-end.

Shares of the bank traded 3.4 per cent lower at Rs 85.15 apiece on BSE.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published on: Wednesday, February 09, 2022, 03:58 PM IST