DBS Bank India partners with Stellapps to create greater access to digitisation for dairies

DBS Bank India stated that it has partnered with Stellapps, a leading dairy-tech startup, as its banking partner to promote digitization amongst small dairies across India.

This initiative aligns with DBS' commitment to supporting lives and livelihoods through better business and responsible financing.

The partnership is expected to indirectly benefit 20,000 farmers at present and around 100,000+ dairy farmers in the near future.

Stellapps' digital milk procurement system currently aids 250 dairy processors, touches over 2.8 million dairy farmers, and provides digital data on over 13 million liters of milk per day.

As a partner to Stellapps, DBS will digitally help organize the highly fragmented dairy sector. Stellapps Digital Network and DBS Bank will provide dairy farmers with access to funds required for digitization. This partnership builds on the Government's Digital India vision.

Divyesh Dalal, Head- Global Transaction Services, DBS Bank India, said, ''Our focus is to develop tech-enabled solutions that directly impact efficiency across the supply chain. Our partnership with Stellapps has allowed us to work on an enabling solution that will benefit the dairies and farmers.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published on: Wednesday, February 09, 2022, 03:22 PM IST