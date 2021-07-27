Dalmia Bharat Q1 consolidated net profit up 45% to Rs 277 cr aided by sales volume growth, lower base

Cement maker Dalmia Bharat on Tuesday reported 45.02 per cent increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 277 crore for the first quarter ended June 30, 2021, helped by sales volume growth and a lower base.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 191 crore in April-June period a year ago, Dalmia Bharat said in a regulatory filing.

Revenue from operations was up 36.19 per cent to Rs 2,589 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 1,901 crore in the year-ago period.

Total expenses were at Rs 2,243 crore in the quarter, up 35.36 per cent from Rs 1,657 crore.

Its sales volume was 4.89 million tonne during the quarter as against 3.66 million tonne earlier.

"Despite the challenges posed by the second wave of COVID-19, our business has once again shown resilience and successfully delivered an all-round performance. We are very excited about the opportunities that we see in the market place and our consistent performance over the last many quarters gives us immense confidence as we embark on an aggressive growth journey over the next decade," Dalmia Bharat Managing Director Puneet Dalmia said.

Shares of Dalmia Bharat on Tuesday settled at Rs 2,245.50 apiece on BSE, up 0.94 per cent from its previous close.