Daimler India aims carbon-free operations at TN manufacturing plant by 2025

Daimler India Commercial Vehicles Pvt Ltd (DICV) on Thursday said it is aiming for 100 percent carbon-free operations at its manufacturing plant at Oragadam in Tamil Nadu by 2025.

The company, which manufactures Bharat Benz trucks and buses, also said it has set a target of 100 percent paper-free organization by the end of 2023. DICV Managing Director & CEO Satyakam Arya said the company has achieved sustainable growth in its domestic as well as export businesses.

''A few key objectives for the next decade are to achieve 100 percent carbon neutrality in our operations by 2025, become a 100 percent paper-free organization by the end of 2023, increase energy self-reliance, and have a sharper focus on workplace diversity and culture,'' he said in a statement.

As part of its sustainable business plans, the company said it currently uses 85 percent of its energy from renewable sources. It has already harnessed solar energy for its manufacturing facility in Oragadam and laid the foundation for an additional capacity of a 1.3 MW solar photovoltaic plant along its world-class test track in its sprawling 430-acre facility.

The existing solar energy plant already has a capacity of 3.3 MW. The company further said it has already achieved 100 percent recycling of water and does not depend on external sources of water for manufacturing. DICV has invested over Rs 9,500 crore in its manufacturing plant at Oragadam near Chennai.

The facility also houses an indigenous R&D center that caters to its Indian and Daimler Truck Global requirements.