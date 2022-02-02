Dabur Q3 net rises 2.19% to Rs 504.35 cr, net sales up 7.8% to Rs 2,941.75 cr

Dabur India Ltd reported a 2.19 per cent increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 504.35 crore for the quarter ended in December 2021.

The company said that the revenue from operations gone by 7.8 per cent to Rs 2,941.75 crore during the quarter as against Rs 2,728.84 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

Dabur India CEO Mohit Malhotra said, ''The overall operating environment remained challenging throughout the quarter with unprecedented inflation of 13 per cent and subdued consumer sentiments. We have mitigated the impact of inflation partially through calibrated price increases and cost-saving initiatives.

Despite these macro-economic headwinds, Dabur remained focused on rolling out consumer-centric innovation that expanded the total addressable market, he added.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published on: Wednesday, February 02, 2022, 06:47 PM IST