Dabur launches new Vatika Enriched Coconut Hair Oil

Dabur India Ltd., India's most trusted natural personal care company, today announced the launch of all New Vatika Enriched Coconut Hair Oil, further strengthening its presence in the hair oil market. The new Vatika Enriched Hair Oil comes with the power of 10 potent herbs.

Announcing the launch, Dabur India Ltd, Head of Marketing – Hair Care, Mr. Gaurav Parashar said: "Vatika is the flagship hair care brand from the House of Dabur, and has evolved as the preferred hair oil of millions of consumers over the years. The new Vatika Enriched Coconut Hair Oil has been made more powerful by the new formulation, which has the power of 10 potent herbs like Bhringraj, Amla, Curry Leaves, Aloe Vera, Henna, Brahmi, Methi Seeds, Kalonji, Triphala and Black Pepper combined with the goodness of coconut oil. It controls 50% hair-fall in just 4 weeks, controls dandruff, prevents dull and damaged hair, thus, giving you Stronger, Thicker and Beautiful hair.”

The New Vatika Enriched Coconut Hair Oil will be available in 4 SKUs: 75 ML, 150ML, 300ML and 450ML, priced at Rs. 45, Rs. 97, Rs. 180 and Rs. 259 respectively. It will be available on leading e-commerce platforms and regular retail channels too.

“The new designed packaging communicates the core proposition of the brand, which is being a value added coconut oil. The new pack graphics also feature the face of the brand – actress Samantha Prabhu. The bottle is specially designed for consumer handling convenience. It also has a wide cap for ease of use. Developed after extensive R&D the New Vatika Enriched Coconut Hair Oil has the power of Phytonutrients from the added herbs, heightening the problem solution credentials of Vatika,” Mr Parashar added.

About Dabur India Ltd: Dabur India Ltd is one of India’s leading FMCG Companies. Building on a legacy of quality and experience for 137 years, Dabur is today India’s most trusted name and the world’s largest Ayurvedic and Natural Health Care Company. Dabur India's FMCG portfolio includes nine Power Brands: Dabur Chyawanprash, Dabur Honey, Dabur Honitus, Dabur Lal Tail and Dabur Pudin Hara in the Healthcare category; Dabur Amla, Vatika and Dabur Red Paste in the Personal care space; and Réal in the Foods category.