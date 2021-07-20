Dabur India sees strong demand for Ayurvedic healthcare products if COVID hits discretionary spend

FMCG major Dabur India expects strong consumer demand for Ayurvedic healthcare products and medicines to make up for any loss in the discretionary products business in case the COVID-19 pandemic worsens, according to company Chairman Amit Burman.

In his address to shareholders in the company's annual report for 2020-21, Burman said with the "emergence of the second wave and talks of another wave likely in the future, we might have to cope with the related challenges in the months to come".

"While we will remember 2020-21 for the significant challenges the year presented in the form of COVID-19, the fact remains that the pandemic is far from over," he wrote.

That said, Burman added, "We are better prepared to handle the pandemic as compared to last year. We are also applying learnings from last year on streamlining the supply chain to ensure minimal disruption in the availability of our products".

While this remains a developing situation, he said the company's factories continue to operate on a relatively normal basis.

"We are also encouraged by the strong consumer demand trends for Ayurvedic Healthcare products and medicines, which is expected to make up for any loss in the discretionary products business in case the wave worsens," Burman asserted.