Dabur India Q1 consol net up 10.3%

New Delhi: Dabur India said on Friday its consolidated revenue for Q1 of 2019-20 stood at Rs 2,273 crore, up 9.3 per cent from Rs 2,081 crore a year ago.

At the same time, consolidated net profit for the first quarter marked a 10.3 per cent growth to Rs 363 crore, up from Rs 329 crore in the same quarter last year.

Dabur's standalone India revenue for the quarter grew by 10.5 per cent at Rs 1,628 crore in Q1 of 2019-20, while standalone net profit was up 11.8 per cent to Rs 258 crore.

The domestic FMCG business reported a volume growth of 9.6 per cent during the quarter. "While the macroeconomic environment continues to be challenging with an overall demand slowdown in India and competitive intensity remaining high.

we have executed well on our distribution expansion strategy in rural India which has resulted in consistent improvement of our performance," said Chief Executive Officer Mohit Malhotra.

"Our rural footprint has been expanded to over 48,000 villages now, up from 44,000 villages in March 2019. For Dabur, rural demand is growing ahead of urban," he said.

Despite tough operating conditions and high competitive pressures, Dabur brands reported a robust performance during the quarter, growing ahead of the market, delivering strong double-digit growth and gaining market share across key categories like health supplements, hair care, oral care and foods.

"Our increased focus on the consumer health space and disproportionately higher investments behind our power brands have started paying dividend.

We will continue to invest behind our brands, accelerate on product innovation efforts and enhance our capabilities for sustainable future growth," said Malhotra.

During the quarter, Dabur's international business reported a 7.7 per cent growth in constant currency terms led by Turkey which grew 40.7 per cent.