Dabur India Non-Executive Chairman Amit Burman undergoes successful surgery in London

Homegrown FMCG major Dabur India on Monday said its Non-Executive Chairman Amit Burman has undergone a successful surgery in London for treating a case of aneurysm.

Burman (52) is recuperating, Dabur India said in a regulatory filing, adding the surgery was successful and his health is improving.

"Doctors are constantly monitoring his condition and have advised him to take rest," it added.

Aneurysm is a bulge in a blood vessel caused by a weakness in the wall of the blood vessel.

Burman, who started his career at Dabur's Industrial Engineering Department taking charge for induction of machinery, method improvements, manpower reduction and improving product packaging, is responsible for the company's foray into processed foods business with the setting up of Dabur Foods Ltd.