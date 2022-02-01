Dabur India Ltd CEO Mohit Malhotra’s reaction to Union Budget 2022-23

New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s Union Budget 2022-23 may not have met the general expectations of being a short-term consumption booster, but it surely has all the right ingredients for becoming an impactful long-term growth-oriented move. With an unexpected higher thrust on capital investment, putting more money in the pockets of farmers, continued focus on infrastructure development and encouraging Atmanirbharta, it takes the much-needed investment route to drive long-term economic growth for the country.

Rs 2.37 lakh crore worth of MSP direct payments to wheat and paddy farmers, financial support for taking up agro-forestry, and promoting chemical-free natural farming, besides the thrust on financial inclusion by bringing the entire 1.5 lakh post offices into the core banking system are other big positives, particularly for rural India. The higher MSP allocation would go a long way in helping drive consumption of FMCG products in the hinterland. This would be highly beneficial for companies with a strong rural footprint and would help drive growth for the consumer products industry. Dabur has been investing ahead of the curve in strengthening its rural footprint, which today covers over 85,000 villages.

It is also heartening to see the government acknowledge the heavy toll that COVID pandemic has had on mental health of individuals. The announcement of the national tele-mental health programme for mental health counselling is a welcome move and I am confident that this programme would bring about more open conversations and acceptance about matters related to mental health.

While there may not be any big reliefs for the salaried and middle class in India by way of tax cuts, the absence of any big negatives is a big positive in itself. The introduction of a regulated Digital Rupee is also a forward-looking move.

Overall, I would call it a growth-oriented budget that is both inclusive and progressive, and lays down the blueprint for creating an enabling framework that would promote an Atmanirbhar Bharat.

Published on: Tuesday, February 01, 2022, 06:45 PM IST