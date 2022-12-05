e-Paper Get App
Dabur CEO Krishan Kumar resigns, to be replaced by Raghav Agarwal

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, December 05, 2022, 04:34 PM IST
Dabur CEO Krishan Kumar resigns, to be replaced by Raghav Agarwal
Dabur International Limited Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Krishan Kumar Chutani, tendered his resignation on Monday, to pursue a career outside Dabur, the company said in an exchange filing.

He will continue in the current position until February 28, 2023, and will be replaced by Raghav Agarwal, who just joined the company today.

Raghav Agarwal

Raghav Agarwal is an engineering graduate from BITS, Pilani, India, and an MBA from IIIM, Lucknow, India. He has over 33 years of experience in marketing, sales, and overall business management across India, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. He has worked with multinational organisations and regional multinational groups.

He had previously worked with Unilevel for over 25 years, where he had joined as a management trainee in India. In January 2003, he was relocated to London as Global Marketing Strategy Director for Home and Personal Care products. By 2011, he was responsible for skin care and baby care for the EMEA region in the capacity of marketing director.

He later joined Emami International as CEO, after which he joined P.Z. Cussons in January 2018. His last assignment was with Upfield, UK as head of Europe, Category, and Marketing.

Dabur International Limited is a material subsidiary of Dabur India Limited. The company in the filing also mentioned that the trading in the equity shares of Dabur India Limited will be closed till Wednesday i.e. December 7, 2022.

