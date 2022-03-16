D2C wellness brand Plix launches digital campaign #HoliSplash

Plix, D2C plant-based wellness and nutrition brand, is asking people to take the #HoliSplash this year and go natural while celebrating the festival of colors.

The campaign aims to make people aware and protect them from the skin, hair and other issues caused by chemical-based colours and Holi products used to celebrate the festival.

Speaking about this, Krithika Sriram, Chief Growth Officer, Plix, said, “The joy that Holi celebrations will bring to people and families after two difficult years of pandemic can hardly be overstated. But there is also a need to be safe during the festivities. This is why we are encouraging people to go all natural and celebrate the festival of colours to their hearts’ content with products that are completely free of chemicals, artificial agents, and preservatives etc. We have made available plant-based, zero-chemical, clean products to ensure all-round care for the skin, hair, and physical health needs of our consumers. Our #HoliSplash campaign aims to encourage the benefits of opting for all natural products for everyone this holi. We hope to see them add the colour of positivity for everyone this Holi.”

Plix was founded in March 2019 with the aim of becoming a leading brand for nutraceuticals that contain only clean, plant-based ingredients that fulfil the nutrition requirements of people of all ages.

Published on: Wednesday, March 16, 2022, 03:28 PM IST