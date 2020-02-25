D-Street Bloodbath: All Nifty, Sensex stocks end in the red

Indian equity benchmark Sensex on Monday plunged about 807 points in line with massive sell-offs in global equities as spike in new coronavirus cases beyond China spooked investors.

Meanhile, mounting worries over potential economic fallout due to the spread of the deadly coronavirus in countries outside China soured the appetite for riskier assets, thereby dragging the Indian rupee today to its lowest level in over three months against the US dollar.

After testing strong resistance around 71.78 a dollar earlier in the day, the rupee was at 71.9875 a dollar at 1700 IST, compared with 71.6400 a dollar on Thursday.

Domestic financial markets were shut on Friday on account of Mahashivratri.