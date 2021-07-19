Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas advises Just Dial on acquisition of controlling stake by Reliance Retail Ventures

Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas acted as the legal counsel to Just Dial Limited (Just Dial) in relation to the acquisition of controlling stake by Reliance Retail Ventures Limited (Reliance Retail).

The transaction involves a combination of a primary and secondary acquisition. Pursuant to the Transaction, RRVL has made an open offer to the public shareholders pursuant to the SEBI Takeover Regulations. The total value of the transaction, including open offer will be Rs 5,719 crores.

The General Corporate Practice of Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas advised on the transaction. The Public M&A Team was led by L Viswanathan, Partner, Nivedita Rao, Partner; and Gautam Gandotra, Partner; with support from Arnav Shah, Principal Associate, and Ananya Pandit, Associate.

The transaction involves primary preferential allotment of 2.12 crore equity shares (equivalent to 25.33 percent post-preferential share capital) to Reliance Retail. The secondary acquisition involves acquisition of 1.31 crore equity shares by Reliance Retail, equivalent to 15.62 percent post-preferential shared capital, from VSS Mani, who will continue as the Managing Director of Just Dial.