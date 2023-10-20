Cyient Signs MoU With Centre Of Excellence In Maritime And Shipbuilding | Image: Twitter (Representative)

Cyient, a global Digital, Engineering and Technology solutions company on Friday signed an MoU with the Centre of Excellence in Maritime and Shipbuilding (CEMS)to collaborate on skill enhancement training for the student community, the company announced through an exchange filing. One of the primary objectives of this industry-academia partnership is to leverage Cyient’s industry expertise to create a pool of skilled workforce in CAD, CAE PLM and electrical system development domains that are equipped to meet industry needs. This collaboration will play a key role in shaping the future of the Maritime Industry in India.

Sarbananda Sonowal, Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways and Ayush, recently announced a Comprehensive Plan to Surpass 10,000 MTPA Port Capacity by 2047. The Union Government has also identified an investment opportunity of more than Rs 10 lakh crores in the maritime sector of the country and has the potential of creating more than 15 lakh employment opportunities.

CEMS and Cyient cooperation will facilitate effective utilization of the intellectual capabilities of the faculty of CEMS and members of Cyient, providing significant inputs to each other in developing suitable teaching/training systems, upgradation of labs and technologies, keeping in mind the needs of the industry.

This MoU will serve as an invaluable bridge between academia and industry, connecting talented individuals with job prospects and research opportunities, ultimately driving innovation and progress in the ever-evolving landscape of modern industry.

Prabhakar Shetty, Chief Digital Officer, Cyient said “Building a robust technology infrastructure is vital in today's maritime industry, where new age digital ideas are transforming vessel design, construction, and maintenance. Shipbuilders are adopting cutting-edge technologies like 3D Modeling, Intelligent Products, AIdriven Maintenance, and Sustainable Energy Solutions to enhance efficiency, safety, and sustainability. Adoption of new age Applications and best practices from other industries will help this industry leapfrog to the next phase of growth.”

“Collaborating with CEMS, we can create fertile ground for learning, innovation, hands-on project exposure and employment opportunities. Cyient is committed to equipping participants with diverse skills and industry knowledge to contribute effectively to their chosen field's evolving landscape”, Shetty further added.

Sethu Madhavan, CEO and Managing Director of the Centre of Excellence in Maritime and Shipbuilding (CEMS) said, “Joint Skill enhancement training initiatives between CEMS and Cyient is a powerful means of fostering industry insight, technological assessment, and innovative platforms while simultaneously opening doors to employment opportunities. CEMS will collaboratively work with Cyient on the creation of industry-relevant course materials, ensuring that the training aligns with the latest market demands and creating a dynamic ecosystem where participants gain access to a comprehensive understanding of industry trends and emerging technologies while maintaining a strong focus on academic rigor.”

